2 Thaler 1854 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1854 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 894 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

