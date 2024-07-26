Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
2 Thaler 1854 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1854
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1854 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 894 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Nomisma
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
