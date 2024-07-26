Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

2 Thaler 1854 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1854 B - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 2 Thaler 1854 B - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1854 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 894 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction Attica Auctions - June 16, 2024
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction VL Nummus - February 10, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction Nomisma - October 27, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction cgb.fr - July 25, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date July 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1854 B at auction Pruvost - April 15, 2023
Seller Pruvost
Date April 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

