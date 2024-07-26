Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
2 Thaler 1852 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1852
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1852 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (5)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
