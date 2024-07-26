2 Thaler 1852 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1852 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

