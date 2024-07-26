Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

2 Thaler 1852 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1852 B - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 2 Thaler 1852 B - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1852 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1852 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1852 B at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
334 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1852 B at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1852 B at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1852 B at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1852 B at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1852 B at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1852 B at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1852 B at auction Cayón - March 25, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date March 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1852 B at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1852 B at auction Stack's - January 10, 2013
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1852 B at auction Stack's - January 10, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date January 10, 2013
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1852 B at auction HIRSCH - September 24, 2011
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1852 B at auction Künker - June 20, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1852 B at auction Künker - June 19, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1852 B at auction Heritage - June 4, 2004
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1852 B at auction Heritage - June 4, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date June 4, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

