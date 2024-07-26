2 Thaler 1851 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1851 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3325 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 110,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.

Сondition AU (4) XF (5) VF (5) Condition (slab) AU55 (3) Service NGC (3)