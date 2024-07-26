Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
2 Thaler 1851 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1851
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1851 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3325 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 110,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
