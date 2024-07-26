Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

2 Thaler 1851 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1851 B - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 2 Thaler 1851 B - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1851 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3325 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 110,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1851 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
488 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1851 B at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1851 B at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1851 B at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1851 B at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1851 B at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1851 B at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1851 B at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1851 B at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1851 B at auction WAG - July 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date July 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1851 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2013
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1851 B at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1851 B at auction Künker - June 20, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1851 B at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

