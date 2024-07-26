Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

2 Thaler 1850 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1850 B - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 2 Thaler 1850 B - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29029 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,875. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • WAG (2)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 B at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
472 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 B at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 B at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 B at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 B at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 B at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 B at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 B at auction Stack's - January 12, 2019
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 B at auction Stack's - January 12, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 B at auction Stack's - August 14, 2018
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 B at auction Stack's - August 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 B at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 B at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 B at auction Heritage - September 27, 2015
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 B at auction Heritage - September 27, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 27, 2015
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 B at auction Herrero - May 28, 2014
Seller Herrero
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 B at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 B at auction ibercoin - June 28, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date June 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

