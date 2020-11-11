Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

2 Thaler 1850 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1850 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 2 Thaler 1850 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29030 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,290. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Rauch (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 CvC at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
2834 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 CvC at auction Rauch - March 26, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 CvC at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 CvC at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 CvC at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 CvC at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 CvC at auction Künker - March 7, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 7, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of William Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1850 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel silver coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search