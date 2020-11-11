2 Thaler 1850 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29030 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,290. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.

