Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
2 Thaler 1850 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1850
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29030 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,290. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
2834 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
