Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

2 Thaler 1849 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1849 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 2 Thaler 1849 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1849 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4295 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place March 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1849 CvC at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1849 CvC at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
762 $
Price in auction currency 670 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1849 CvC at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1849 CvC at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1849 CvC at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 5, 2013
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 5, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1849 CvC at auction Künker - August 28, 2013
Seller Künker
Date August 28, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1849 CvC at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1849 CvC at auction Künker - March 16, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1849 CvC at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

