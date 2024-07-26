2 Thaler 1849 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1849 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4295 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place March 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (4) XF (4) VF (1)