2 Thaler 1849 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1849
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1849 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4295 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place March 15, 2011.
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
762 $
Price in auction currency 670 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 5, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
