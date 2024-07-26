Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
2 Thaler 1848 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1848
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1848 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1647 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place May 14, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- Busso Peus (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- CNG (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (5)
- Möller (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Sonntag (2)
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
245 $
Price in auction currency 225 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 30, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2011
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
