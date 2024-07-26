Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

2 Thaler 1848 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1848 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 2 Thaler 1848 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1848 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1647 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place May 14, 2019.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1848 CvC at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1848 CvC at auction cgb.fr - January 23, 2024
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
245 $
Price in auction currency 225 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1848 CvC at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1848 CvC at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1848 CvC at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1848 CvC at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1848 CvC at auction Hess Divo - November 30, 2017
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 30, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1848 CvC at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1848 CvC at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1848 CvC at auction Künker - March 15, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1848 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1848 CvC at auction Künker - March 12, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1848 CvC at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1848 CvC at auction Sonntag - June 3, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date June 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1848 CvC at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1848 CvC at auction CNG - March 25, 2014
Seller CNG
Date March 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1848 CvC at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1848 CvC at auction Künker - June 20, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2011
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1848 CvC at auction Heritage - June 4, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date June 4, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

