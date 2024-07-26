Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
2 Thaler 1847 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1847
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1847 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2755 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1058 $
Price in auction currency 975 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
