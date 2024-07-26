Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

2 Thaler 1847 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1847 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 2 Thaler 1847 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1847 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2755 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1847 CvC at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1058 $
Price in auction currency 975 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1847 CvC at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1847 CvC at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1847 CvC at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1847 CvC at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1847 CvC at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1847 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1847 CvC at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1847 CvC at auction Rauch - March 26, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1847 CvC at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1847 CvC at auction Künker - September 28, 2015
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1847 CvC at auction Künker - March 12, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1847 CvC at auction Spink - June 21, 2011
Seller Spink
Date June 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1847 CvC at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1847 CvC at auction Heritage - June 1, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1847 CvC at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1847 CvC at auction Künker - March 7, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 7, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

