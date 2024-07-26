Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
2 Thaler 1846 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1846
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1846 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 578 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place June 17, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
