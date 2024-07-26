Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

2 Thaler 1846 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1846 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 2 Thaler 1846 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1846 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 578 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place June 17, 2013.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1846 CvC at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
895 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1846 CvC at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1846 CvC at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1846 CvC at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1846 CvC at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1846 CvC at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1846 CvC at auction Künker - October 8, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1846 CvC at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1846 CvC at auction cgb.fr - March 5, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 5, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1846 CvC at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1846 CvC at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1846 CvC at auction Künker - June 17, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1846 CvC at auction Künker - June 20, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1846 CvC at auction Künker - March 11, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1846 CvC at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1846 CvC at auction Heritage - June 1, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1846 CvC at auction Künker - March 15, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1846 CvC at auction Künker - June 20, 2005
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1846 CvC at auction Heritage - June 4, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date June 4, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1846 CvC at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

