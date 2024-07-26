2 Thaler 1846 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1846 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 578 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place June 17, 2013.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (5) XF (4) VF (8)