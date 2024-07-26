Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
2 Thaler 1845 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1845
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1845 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1591 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.
