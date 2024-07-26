2 Thaler 1845 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1845 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1591 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)