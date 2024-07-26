Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
2 Thaler 1844 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1844
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1844 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2800 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
728 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 16, 2019
Condition XF45 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
