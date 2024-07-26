2 Thaler 1844 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1844 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2800 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2018.

Сondition AU (3) XF (20) VF (10) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) Service GCN (1)

Seller All companies

Emporium Hamburg (12)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Künker (9)

Niemczyk (1)

Rauch (1)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (1)

Teutoburger (2)

WAG (2)