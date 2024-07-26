Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

2 Thaler 1844 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1844 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 2 Thaler 1844 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1844 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2800 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (12)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (2)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1844 CvC at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1844 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1844 CvC at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
728 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1844 CvC at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1844 CvC at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1844 CvC at auction Künker - July 17, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1844 CvC at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1844 CvC at auction Niemczyk - June 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 16, 2019
Condition XF45 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1844 CvC at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1844 CvC at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1844 CvC at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1844 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1844 CvC at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1844 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1844 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1844 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1844 CvC at auction HIRSCH - February 19, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1844 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1844 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 14, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1844 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1844 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 15, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

