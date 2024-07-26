Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

2 Thaler 1843 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1843 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 2 Thaler 1843 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1843 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3340 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 660,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (12)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (12)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1843 CvC at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
391 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1843 CvC at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1843 CvC at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1843 CvC at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1843 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1843 CvC at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1843 CvC at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1843 CvC at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1843 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1843 CvC at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1843 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1843 CvC at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1843 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1843 CvC at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1843 CvC at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1843 CvC at auction Künker - March 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1843 CvC at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1843 CvC at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1843 CvC at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1843 CvC at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1843 CvC at auction Künker - May 28, 2020
Seller Künker
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

