2 Thaler 1843 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1843 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3340 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 660,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

