Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
2 Thaler 1843 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1843
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1843 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3340 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 660,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
123
