Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871
2 Thaler 1842 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1842
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1842 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 294 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place September 16, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
