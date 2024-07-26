Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

2 Thaler 1842 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1842 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 2 Thaler 1842 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1842 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 294 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place September 16, 2013.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1842 CvC at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
895 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1842 CvC at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
506 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1842 CvC at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1842 CvC at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1842 CvC at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1842 CvC at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1842 CvC at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1842 CvC at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1842 CvC at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1842 CvC at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1842 CvC at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1842 CvC at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1842 CvC at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 21, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1842 CvC at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1842 CvC at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1842 CvC at auction Taisei - November 17, 2019
Seller Taisei
Date November 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1842 CvC at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2019
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1842 CvC at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1842 CvC at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1842 CvC at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1842 CvC at auction Möller - November 5, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1842 CvC at auction WAG - May 7, 2017
Seller WAG
Date May 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1842 CvC at auction Rauch - March 26, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

