Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
Groschen 1860 (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination Groschen
- Year 1860
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Groschen 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
