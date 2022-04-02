Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

Groschen 1859 (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse Groschen 1859 - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse Groschen 1859 - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination Groschen
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Groschen 1859 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 657 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place December 3, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • KM NUMIS (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (3)
  • WAG (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Groschen 1859 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 200 CZK
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Groschen 1859 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 170 CZK
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Groschen 1859 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 2, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Groschen 1859 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 25, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Groschen 1859 at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Groschen 1859 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Groschen 1859 at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Groschen 1859 at auction Künker - December 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Groschen 1859 at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Groschen 1859 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Groschen 1859 at auction Höhn - March 12, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date March 12, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Groschen 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

