Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
Groschen 1859 (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination Groschen
- Year 1859
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Groschen 1859 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 657 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place December 3, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Denga1700 (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- KM NUMIS (2)
- Künker (2)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (3)
- WAG (1)
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Groschen 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search