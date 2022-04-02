Groschen 1859 (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Groschen 1859 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 657 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place December 3, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (5) VF (1) No grade (1)