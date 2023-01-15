Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
Groschen 1858 (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination Groschen
- Year 1858
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Groschen 1858 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place June 13, 2022.
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
