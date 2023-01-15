Groschen 1858 (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Groschen 1858 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place June 13, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) No grade (2)