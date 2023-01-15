Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

Groschen 1858 (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse Groschen 1858 - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse Groschen 1858 - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: VL Nummus

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination Groschen
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Groschen 1858 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place June 13, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Groschen 1858 at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Groschen 1858 at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Groschen 1858 at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Groschen 1858 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Groschen 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

