Groschen 1857 (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Groschen 1857 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6449 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (3) VF (1) No grade (2)