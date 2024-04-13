Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

Groschen 1857 (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse Groschen 1857 - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse Groschen 1857 - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination Groschen
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Groschen 1857 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6449 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Groschen 1857 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Groschen 1857 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Groschen 1857 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Groschen 1857 at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Groschen 1857 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Groschen 1857 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Groschen 1857 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Groschen 1857 at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Groschen 1857 at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Groschen 1857 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Groschen 1857 at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Groschen 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

