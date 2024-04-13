Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
Groschen 1857 (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Photo by: Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination Groschen
- Year 1857
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Groschen 1857 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6449 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Künker (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
