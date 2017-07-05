Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1/2 Groschen 1860 (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 1/2 Groschen 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 1/2 Groschen 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 1,098 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 1/2 Groschen
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/2 Groschen 1860 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 725 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place April 12, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/2 Groschen 1860 at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/2 Groschen 1860 at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/2 Groschen 1860 at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/2 Groschen 1860 at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/2 Groschen 1860 at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/2 Groschen 1860 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Groschen 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

