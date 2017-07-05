1/2 Groschen 1860 (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/2 Groschen 1860 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 725 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place April 12, 2015.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (1)