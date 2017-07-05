Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
1/2 Groschen 1860 (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 1,098 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 1/2 Groschen
- Year 1860
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/2 Groschen 1860 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 725 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place April 12, 2015.
