1/2 Groschen 1859 (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/2 Groschen 1859 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3822 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place September 6, 2013.

Сondition VF (2) No grade (7)