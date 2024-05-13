Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1/2 Groschen 1859 (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 1/2 Groschen 1859 - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 1/2 Groschen 1859 - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 1,098 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 1/2 Groschen
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/2 Groschen 1859 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3822 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place September 6, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/2 Groschen 1859 at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/2 Groschen 1859 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/2 Groschen 1859 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/2 Groschen 1859 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/2 Groschen 1859 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/2 Groschen 1859 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/2 Groschen 1859 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/2 Groschen 1859 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/2 Groschen 1859 at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Groschen 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of William Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1859 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel silver coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins 1/2 Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search