Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
Pattern Thaler 1837 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1837
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
