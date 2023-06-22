Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
Pattern Thaler 1837 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1837
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Pattern
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Pattern Thaler 1837 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 120 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,500. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7144 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
12146 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date June 21, 2011
Condition No grade
Selling price
