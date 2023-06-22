Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

Pattern Thaler 1837 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse Pattern Thaler 1837 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse Pattern Thaler 1837 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Pattern Thaler 1837 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 120 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,500. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1837 CvC (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7144 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1837 CvC (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
12146 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1837 CvC (Pattern) at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1837 CvC (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1837 CvC (Pattern) at auction Künker - February 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1837 CvC (Pattern) at auction Auction World - January 23, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1837 CvC (Pattern) at auction Künker - January 31, 2013
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1837 CvC (Pattern) at auction Spink - June 21, 2011
Seller Spink
Date June 21, 2011
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1837 CvC (Pattern) at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

