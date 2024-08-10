Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
Pattern Krone 1857 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 11,111 g
- Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination Krone
- Year 1857
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Pattern Krone 1857 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4721 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (7)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3467 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
3509 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
