Pattern Krone 1857 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Pattern Krone 1857 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4721 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition XF (10)