Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

Pattern Krone 1857 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse Pattern Krone 1857 B - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse Pattern Krone 1857 B - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 11,111 g
  • Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination Krone
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Pattern Krone 1857 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4721 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Krone 1857 B (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3467 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Krone 1857 B (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
3509 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Krone 1857 B (Pattern) at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Krone 1857 B (Pattern) at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Krone 1857 B (Pattern) at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Krone 1857 B (Pattern) at auction Hess Divo - October 23, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Krone 1857 B (Pattern) at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Krone 1857 B (Pattern) at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Krone 1857 B (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Krone 1857 B (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Krone 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of William Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1857 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel gold coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Krone Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search