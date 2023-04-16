Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
Pattern 2 Thaler 1850 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1850
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Pattern 2 Thaler 1850 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3168 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,700,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (3)
- Busso Peus (3)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (5)
- Spink (1)
- UBS (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
12704 $
Price in auction currency 1700000 JPY
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
4196 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 31, 2016
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search