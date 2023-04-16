Pattern 2 Thaler 1850 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Pattern 2 Thaler 1850 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3168 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,700,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (1) AU (3) XF (7) VF (1) Condition (slab) PF63 (1) PF62 (1) Service NGC (2)