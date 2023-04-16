Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

Pattern 2 Thaler 1850 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse Pattern 2 Thaler 1850 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse Pattern 2 Thaler 1850 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Pattern 2 Thaler 1850 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3168 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,700,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Spink (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 CvC (Pattern) at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
12704 $
Price in auction currency 1700000 JPY
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 CvC (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
4196 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 CvC (Pattern) at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 CvC (Pattern) at auction Auction World - January 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 CvC (Pattern) at auction Auction World - January 31, 2016
Seller Auction World
Date January 31, 2016
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 CvC (Pattern) at auction Busso Peus - October 31, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 CvC (Pattern) at auction HIRSCH - September 24, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 CvC (Pattern) at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 CvC (Pattern) at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 CvC (Pattern) at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 CvC (Pattern) at auction Spink - June 21, 2011
Seller Spink
Date June 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 CvC (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 16, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 CvC (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 22, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 CvC (Pattern) at auction Künker - January 31, 2007
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1850 CvC (Pattern) at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

