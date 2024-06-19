Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
Pattern 2 Thaler 1849 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1849
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Pattern 2 Thaler 1849 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 553 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3437 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
8833 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
