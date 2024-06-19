Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

Pattern 2 Thaler 1849 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse Pattern 2 Thaler 1849 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse Pattern 2 Thaler 1849 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Pattern 2 Thaler 1849 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 553 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (3)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (3)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1849 CvC (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3437 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1849 CvC (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
8833 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1849 CvC (Pattern) at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1849 CvC (Pattern) at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1849 CvC (Pattern) at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1849 CvC (Pattern) at auction Spink - October 5, 2011
Seller Spink
Date October 5, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1849 CvC (Pattern) at auction Spink - June 21, 2011
Seller Spink
Date June 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1849 CvC (Pattern) at auction Spink - June 21, 2011
Seller Spink
Date June 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

