Pattern 2 Thaler 1849 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Pattern 2 Thaler 1849 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 553 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) AU (2) XF (4)