Pattern 1 Pfennig 1846 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Pattern 1 Pfennig 1846 with mark CvC. This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1998 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2002.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1)