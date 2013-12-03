Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
Pattern 1 Pfennig 1846 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,24 - 2,7 g
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1846
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Pattern 1 Pfennig 1846 with mark CvC. This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1998 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2002.
