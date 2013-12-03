Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

Pattern 1 Pfennig 1846 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse Pattern 1 Pfennig 1846 CvC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse Pattern 1 Pfennig 1846 CvC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,24 - 2,7 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Pattern 1 Pfennig 1846 with mark CvC. This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1998 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2002.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1846 CvC (Pattern) at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1846 CvC (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 29, 2002
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
4906 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1846 CvC (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 29, 2002
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
4906 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

