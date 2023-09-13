Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
Pattern 1 Pfennig 1846 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Pattern 1 Pfennig 1846 with mark CvC. This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2000 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2002.
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 280 USD
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
406 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date April 30, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date February 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
