Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

Pattern 1 Pfennig 1846 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse Pattern 1 Pfennig 1846 CvC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse Pattern 1 Pfennig 1846 CvC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,25 - 2,7 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Pattern 1 Pfennig 1846 with mark CvC. This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2000 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2002.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (3)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1846 CvC (Pattern) at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1846 CvC (Pattern) at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 280 USD
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1846 CvC (Pattern) at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
406 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1846 CvC (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 28, 2015
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1846 CvC (Pattern) at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1846 CvC (Pattern) at auction Westfälische - April 30, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 30, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1846 CvC (Pattern) at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1846 CvC (Pattern) at auction Westfälische - February 14, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date February 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1846 CvC (Pattern) at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1846 CvC (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 21, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1846 CvC (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 28, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1846 CvC (Pattern) at auction Künker - October 5, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 5, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1846 CvC (Pattern) at auction Künker - October 5, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 5, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1846 CvC (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 7, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 7, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1846 CvC (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 29, 2002
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1846 CvC (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 14, 1999
Seller Künker
Date June 14, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of William Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1846 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel copper coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search