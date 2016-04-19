Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
Pattern Groschen 1847 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,43 g
- Pure silver (0,026 oz) 0,8092 g
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination Groschen
- Year 1847
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Pattern Groschen 1847 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2001 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2002.
