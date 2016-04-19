Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

Pattern Groschen 1847 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse Pattern Groschen 1847 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse Pattern Groschen 1847 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,43 g
  • Pure silver (0,026 oz) 0,8092 g
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination Groschen
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Pattern Groschen 1847 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2001 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2002.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (4)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Groschen 1847 CvC (Pattern) at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Groschen 1847 CvC (Pattern) at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Groschen 1847 CvC (Pattern) at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Groschen 1847 CvC (Pattern) at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Groschen 1847 CvC (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 29, 2002
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
4906 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR

