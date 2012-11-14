Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

Pattern 1/24 Thaler 1846 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse Pattern 1/24 Thaler 1846 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse Pattern 1/24 Thaler 1846 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,43 g
  • Pure silver (0,026 oz) 0,8092 g
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Pattern 1/24 Thaler 1846 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2770 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place September 28, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1846 CvC (Pattern) at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
1114 $
Price in auction currency 875 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1846 CvC (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 28, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of William Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1846 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel silver coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins 1/24 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search