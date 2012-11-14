Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
Pattern 1/24 Thaler 1846 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,43 g
- Pure silver (0,026 oz) 0,8092 g
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1846
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Pattern 1/24 Thaler 1846 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2770 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place September 28, 2009.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search