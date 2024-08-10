Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

Krone 1859 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse Krone 1859 B - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse Krone 1859 B - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 11,111 g
  • Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination Krone
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Krone 1859 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 808 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 3,400. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Krone 1859 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
2030 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Krone 1859 B at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
3585 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Krone 1859 B at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Krone 1859 B at auction Hess Divo - October 23, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Krone 1859 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Krone 1859 B at auction Künker - June 23, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Krone 1859 B at auction UBS - January 27, 2003
Seller UBS
Date January 27, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Krone 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of William Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1859 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel gold coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Krone Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search