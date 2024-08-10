Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
Krone 1859 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 11,111 g
- Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination Krone
- Year 1859
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Krone 1859 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 808 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 3,400. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (3)
- UBS (1)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
2030 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
3585 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Krone 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search