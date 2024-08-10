Krone 1859 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Krone 1859 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 808 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 3,400. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.

Сondition XF (5) VF (2)