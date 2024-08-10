Krone 1858 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Krone 1858 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1107 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place June 21, 2022.

Сondition AU (5) XF (14)