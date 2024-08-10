Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

Krone 1858 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse Krone 1858 B - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse Krone 1858 B - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 11,111 g
  • Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination Krone
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Krone 1858 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1107 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place June 21, 2022.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Krone 1858 B at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2638 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Krone 1858 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
5786 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Krone 1858 B at auction HIRSCH - February 10, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Krone 1858 B at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Krone 1858 B at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Krone 1858 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Krone 1858 B at auction Westfälische - November 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Krone 1858 B at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Krone 1858 B at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Krone 1858 B at auction WAG - July 7, 2013
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Krone 1858 B at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Krone 1858 B at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Krone 1858 B at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Krone 1858 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Krone 1858 B at auction CNG - May 23, 2012
Seller CNG
Date May 23, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Krone 1858 B at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Krone 1858 B at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Krone 1858 B at auction Künker - March 14, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Krone 1858 B at auction Künker - June 17, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Krone 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

