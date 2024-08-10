Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
Krone 1858 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 11,111 g
- Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination Krone
- Year 1858
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Krone 1858 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1107 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place June 21, 2022.
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2638 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
5786 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
