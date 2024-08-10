Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

5 Thaler 1834 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1834 CvC - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 5 Thaler 1834 CvC - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 6,65 g
  • Pure gold (0,1916 oz) 5,9584 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1834 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2005.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • UBS (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1834 CvC at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
3287 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1834 CvC at auction Künker - October 6, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 6, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1834 CvC at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1834 CvC at auction Künker - June 20, 2005
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
11537 $
Price in auction currency 9500 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1834 CvC at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

