Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
5 Thaler 1834 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 6,65 g
- Pure gold (0,1916 oz) 5,9584 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1834
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1834 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2005.
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
3287 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
11537 $
Price in auction currency 9500 EUR
