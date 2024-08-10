Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

5 Thaler 1832 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1832 CvC - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 5 Thaler 1832 CvC - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 6,65 g
  • Pure gold (0,1916 oz) 5,9584 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1832 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5667 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place June 22, 2010.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1832 CvC at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
6322 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1832 CvC at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
2530 $
Price in auction currency 2530 USD
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1832 CvC at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search