5 Thaler 1832 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1832 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5667 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place June 22, 2010.

Сondition AU (3) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) Service NGC (1)