Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
5 Thaler 1832 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 6,65 g
- Pure gold (0,1916 oz) 5,9584 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1832
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1832 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5667 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place June 22, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (2)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
6322 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
2530 $
Price in auction currency 2530 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Thaler 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search