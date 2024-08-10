2 1/2 Thaler 1851 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1851 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24127 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place September 25, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (8) VF (5) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)