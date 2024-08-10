Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

2 1/2 Thaler 1851 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1851 B - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1851 B - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 3,325 g
  • Pure gold (0,0958 oz) 2,9792 g
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1851 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24127 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place September 25, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • Leu (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date August 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
808 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1851 B at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 420 CHF
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1851 B at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1851 B at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1851 B at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1851 B at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1851 B at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1851 B at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1851 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1851 B at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1851 B at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1851 B at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1851 B at auction Leu - April 22, 2007
Seller Leu
Date April 22, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1851 B at auction Künker - March 11, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1851 B at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

