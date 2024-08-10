Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
2 1/2 Thaler 1851 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 3,325 g
- Pure gold (0,0958 oz) 2,9792 g
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1851
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1851 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24127 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place September 25, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (9)
- Leu (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- UBS (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 420 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
