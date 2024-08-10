2 1/2 Thaler 1832 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4406 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place May 26, 2007.

