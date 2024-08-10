Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

2 1/2 Thaler 1832 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 CvC - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 CvC - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,899)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure gold (0,0966 oz) 3,0036 g
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4406 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place May 26, 2007.

  • All companies
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (11)
  • Möller (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (3)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 CvC at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
749 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 CvC at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 CvC at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 CvC at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 CvC at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 CvC at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 CvC at auction Höhn - November 2, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date November 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 CvC at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 CvC at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 CvC at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 CvC at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 CvC at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 CvC at auction Dorotheum - November 17, 2016
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 CvC at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 CvC at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 CvC at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 CvC at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 CvC at auction Stack's - August 10, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date August 10, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 CvC at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 CvC at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 CvC at auction WAG - July 13, 2014
Seller WAG
Date July 13, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

