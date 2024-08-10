Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
2 1/2 Thaler 1832 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,899)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure gold (0,0966 oz) 3,0036 g
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1832
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4406 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place May 26, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Dorotheum (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (11)
- Möller (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (3)
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 10, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search