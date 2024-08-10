Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
10 Thaler 1857 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 13,299 g
- Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9159 g
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1857
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1857 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 627 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Künker (4)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1713 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2374 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date April 30, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
