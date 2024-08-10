Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

10 Thaler 1857 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1857 B - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 10 Thaler 1857 B - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 13,299 g
  • Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9159 g
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1857 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 627 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1857 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1713 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1857 B at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2374 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1857 B at auction Künker - March 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1857 B at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1857 B at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1857 B at auction Westfälische - April 30, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 30, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1857 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

