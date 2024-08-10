10 Thaler 1857 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1857 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 627 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.

Сondition XF (7)