Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
10 Thaler 1856 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 13,299 g
- Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9159 g
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1856
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1856 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2207 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1189 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1780 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
