10 Thaler 1856 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1856 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2207 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition AU (1) XF (15) VF (1)