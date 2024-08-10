10 Thaler 1855 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1855 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1722 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 4,200. Bidding took place October 26, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) VF (2)