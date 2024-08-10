Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

10 Thaler 1855 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1855 B - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 10 Thaler 1855 B - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 13,299 g
  • Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9159 g
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1855 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1722 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 4,200. Bidding took place October 26, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (2)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1855 B at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1834 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1855 B at auction Hess Divo - October 26, 2012
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
4490 $
Price in auction currency 4200 CHF
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1855 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

