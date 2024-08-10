Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

10 Thaler 1854 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1854 B - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 10 Thaler 1854 B - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 13,299 g
  • Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9159 g
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1854 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place February 13, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Künker (12)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1854 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1713 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1854 B at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2482 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1854 B at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1854 B at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1854 B at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1854 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1854 B at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1854 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1854 B at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1854 B at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1854 B at auction Gärtner - November 21, 2014
Seller Gärtner
Date November 21, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1854 B at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1854 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1854 B at auction Westfälische - February 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date February 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1854 B at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1854 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1854 B at auction Künker - March 14, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

