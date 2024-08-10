10 Thaler 1854 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1854 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place February 13, 2012.

Сondition XF (10) VF (7)