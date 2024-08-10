Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
10 Thaler 1854 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 13,299 g
- Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9159 g
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1854
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1854 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place February 13, 2012.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1713 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2482 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date November 21, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date February 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
