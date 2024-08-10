Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

10 Thaler 1853 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1853 B - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 10 Thaler 1853 B - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 13,299 g
  • Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9159 g
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1853 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2956 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place April 29, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (12)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • Westfälische (3)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2570 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2482 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1853 B at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 7, 2022
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - March 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1853 B at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1853 B at auction Nihon - December 10, 2017
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1853 B at auction Westfälische - April 30, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 30, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1853 B at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1853 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1853 B at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1853 B at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1853 B at auction UBS - September 5, 2005
Seller UBS
Date September 5, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - March 11, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1853 B at auction Künker - October 1, 2002
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

