10 Thaler 1853 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1853 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2956 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place April 29, 2014.

Сondition AU (6) XF (9) VF (5) No grade (1)