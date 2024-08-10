Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
10 Thaler 1853 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 13,299 g
- Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9159 g
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1853
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1853 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2956 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place April 29, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Frankfurter (1)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (12)
- Nihon (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- UBS (2)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2570 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2482 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date April 30, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Thaler 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search