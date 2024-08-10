10 Thaler 1850 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1850 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3012 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,750. Bidding took place December 5, 2023.

Сondition XF (1) VF (3)