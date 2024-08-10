Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

10 Thaler 1850 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1850 B - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 10 Thaler 1850 B - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 13,299 g
  • Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9159 g
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1850 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3012 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,750. Bidding took place December 5, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1850 B at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6204 $
Price in auction currency 5750 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1850 B at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
985 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1850 B at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1850 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of William Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1850 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel gold coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins 10 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search