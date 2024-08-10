Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
10 Thaler 1850 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 13,299 g
- Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9159 g
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1850
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1850 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3012 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,750. Bidding took place December 5, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (3)
- Sonntag (1)
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6204 $
Price in auction currency 5750 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
985 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Thaler 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
