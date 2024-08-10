Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

10 Thaler 1834 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1834 CvC - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 10 Thaler 1834 CvC - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,899)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,3862 oz) 12,0133 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (124)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1834 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 443 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 4,200. Bidding took place October 22, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (7)
  • Heritage (13)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Hess Divo / Künker (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (41)
  • Leu (4)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (7)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • UBS (10)
  • WAG (4)
  • WCN (3)
  • Westfälische (3)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1834 CvC at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1499 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1834 CvC at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2375 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1834 CvC at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1834 CvC at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1834 CvC at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1834 CvC at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1834 CvC at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1834 CvC at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1834 CvC at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1834 CvC at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1834 CvC at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1834 CvC at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1834 CvC at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1834 CvC at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1834 CvC at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1834 CvC at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date March 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1834 CvC at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1834 CvC at auction Künker - March 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1834 CvC at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1834 CvC at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1834 CvC at auction Möller - November 15, 2021
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

