Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
10 Thaler 1834 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,899)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3862 oz) 12,0133 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1834
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (124)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1834 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 443 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 4,200. Bidding took place October 22, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1499 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Thaler 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
