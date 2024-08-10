Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
10 Thaler 1833 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,899)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3862 oz) 12,0133 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1833
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1833 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2134 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,990. Bidding took place July 27, 2008.
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
2959 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date March 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2647 $
Price in auction currency 2647 USD
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date February 13, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date July 31, 2009
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date July 29, 2008
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
