10 Thaler 1833 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1833 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2134 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,990. Bidding took place July 27, 2008.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (5) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (2)