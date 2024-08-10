Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

10 Thaler 1833 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1833 CvC - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 10 Thaler 1833 CvC - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,899)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,3862 oz) 12,0133 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1833 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2134 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,990. Bidding took place July 27, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (5)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1833 CvC at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
2959 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1833 CvC at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1833 CvC at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date March 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2647 $
Price in auction currency 2647 USD
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1833 CvC at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1833 CvC at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1833 CvC at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1833 CvC at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1833 CvC at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1833 CvC at auction Westfälische - February 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date February 13, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1833 CvC at auction Stack's - July 31, 2009
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1833 CvC at auction Stack's - July 31, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date July 31, 2009
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1833 CvC at auction Stack's - July 29, 2008
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1833 CvC at auction Stack's - July 29, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date July 29, 2008
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1833 CvC at auction Künker - September 27, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1833 CvC at auction Künker - June 20, 2005
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1833 CvC at auction UBS - January 25, 1999
Seller UBS
Date January 25, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of William Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1833 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel gold coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins 10 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search