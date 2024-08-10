10 Thaler 1832 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1832 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34695 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,640. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Сondition AU (2) XF (4) VF (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) Service NGC (2)