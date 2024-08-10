Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
10 Thaler 1832 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,899)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3862 oz) 12,0133 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1832
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1832 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34695 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,640. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
5640 $
Price in auction currency 5640 USD
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
2431 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
