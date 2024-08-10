Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

10 Thaler 1832 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1832 CvC - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 10 Thaler 1832 CvC - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,899)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,3862 oz) 12,0133 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1832 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34695 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,640. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1832 CvC at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
5640 $
Price in auction currency 5640 USD
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1832 CvC at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
2431 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1832 CvC at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1832 CvC at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1832 CvC at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1832 CvC at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1832 CvC at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1832 CvC at auction Stack's - July 29, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date July 29, 2008
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

