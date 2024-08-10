Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
10 Thaler 1831 CvC "Type 1831-1834" (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,899)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3862 oz) 12,0133 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1831
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Thaler 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
