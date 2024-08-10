Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

10 Thaler 1831 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1831 CvC - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 10 Thaler 1831 CvC - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,899)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,3862 oz) 12,0133 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1831 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 421 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Künker (13)
  • Leu (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1831 CvC at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2735 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1831 CvC at auction Künker - March 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1988 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1831 CvC at auction Künker - March 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1831 CvC at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1831 CvC at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1831 CvC at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1831 CvC at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1831 CvC at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 30, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1831 CvC at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1831 CvC at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1831 CvC at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1831 CvC at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1831 CvC at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1831 CvC at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1831 CvC at auction Stack's - July 31, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date July 31, 2009
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1831 CvC at auction Künker - March 10, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1831 CvC at auction Heritage - September 21, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1831 CvC at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1831 CvC at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1831 CvC at auction Leu - April 22, 2007
Seller Leu
Date April 22, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1831 CvC at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

