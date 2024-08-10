Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
10 Thaler 1831 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,899)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3862 oz) 12,0133 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1831
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1831 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 421 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Künker (13)
- Leu (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2735 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1988 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date July 31, 2009
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Thaler 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search