10 Thaler 1831 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1831 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 421 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

