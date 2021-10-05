Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

2 Pfennig 1860 (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1860 - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 2 Pfennig 1860 - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,16 - 3,22 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1860 . This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 773 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 56. Bidding took place November 4, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • WAG (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1860 at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1860 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 80 CZK
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1860 at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 56 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1860 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of William Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1860 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel copper coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins 2 Pfennig
