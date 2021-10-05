Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
2 Pfennig 1860 (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,16 - 3,22 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1860
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1860 . This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 773 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 56. Bidding took place November 4, 2018.
Сondition
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 80 CZK
