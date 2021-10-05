2 Pfennig 1860 (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1860 . This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 773 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 56. Bidding took place November 4, 2018.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) No grade (1)