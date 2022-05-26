Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

2 Pfennig 1859 (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1859 - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 2 Pfennig 1859 - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: MÜNZENHANDLUNG MANFRED OLDING

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,16 - 3,22 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1859 . This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 452 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 42. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1859 at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1859 at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1859 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

