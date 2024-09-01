2 Pfennig 1856 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1856 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1650 sold at the KM NUMIS auction for CZK 105. Bidding took place June 10, 2024.

Сondition VF (1)