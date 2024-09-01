Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
2 Pfennig 1856 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1856 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1650 sold at the KM NUMIS auction for CZK 105. Bidding took place June 10, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- KM NUMIS (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search