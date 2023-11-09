Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

2 Pfennig 1854 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1854 B - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 2 Pfennig 1854 B - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,73 - 5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1854 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 448 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 26. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1854 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1854 B at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1854 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1854 B at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1854 B at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1854 B at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1854 B at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1854 B at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1854 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

