Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
2 Pfennig 1854 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,73 - 5 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1854
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1854 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 448 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 26. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
