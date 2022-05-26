Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

2 Pfennig 1853 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1853 B - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 2 Pfennig 1853 B - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,73 - 5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1853 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 507 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1853 B at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 460 RUB
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1853 B at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

