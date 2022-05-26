2 Pfennig 1853 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1853 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 507 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition XF (1) No grade (1)